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Iran says destroyed U.S. drone over southern port city
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Iran says destroyed U.S. drone over southern port city

October 25, 2026

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 — Iran’s Army announced on Sunday that its air defense forces have intercepted and destroyed a U.S. drone in the country’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

The army said its air defense systems shot down the drone, the 54th U.S. drone Iran has intercepted in the past few months, according to a statement published on its website.

Earlier this week, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said that its air defense forces shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Strait of Hormuz. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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