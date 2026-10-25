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4 injured in drive-by shooting in Australia’s Queensland
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4 injured in drive-by shooting in Australia’s Queensland

October 25, 2026

SYDNEY, Oct. 25 — Four people have been hospitalized, including a woman in critical condition, after they were injured in a drive-by shooting south of Brisbane in the Australian state of Queensland on Saturday night.

The Queensland Police Service said in a late-night statement that multiple shots were fired from a vehicle in Loganholme, 28 km southeast of central Brisbane, around 8:15 p.m. local time on Saturday, injuring four people.

“The involved vehicle was witnessed leaving the scene,” the police statement said. “There is not believed to be any ongoing threat to the public.”

On Sunday, police confirmed a 19-year-old woman was shot in the head and remains in critical and unstable condition, according to online newspaper Brisbane Times.

The other victims were a 38-year-old man in serious but stable condition, a 37-year-old man in serious but stable condition and a 27-year-old man who remains in stable condition.

Local media reported that the shooting occurred outside a venue where a boxing event was being held. Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact investigators. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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