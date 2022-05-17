Trending Now
PDM appoints acting regional coordinator for Hardap Region

May 17, 2022

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has appointed Mrs Sanna Paulus as the party’s acting regional coordinator of the Hardap Region, with immediate effect.

Paulus serves as the local authority councillor and Mayor of the Aranos Town Council. Her appointment is among the resolutions that were adopted by the PDM’s Management Committee at its meeting held in Windhoek recently.

The position of the Hardap regional coordinator has been vacant for more than five months following the resignation of Mr. Alejandro Van den Heever in 2021. The regional coordinator has an important mandate to revive PDM in the region and will take overall charge of the activities of the party in the southern region.
About her appointment, Paulus said that “I am thrilled about the appointment, and I accept the appointment with terms and conditions also willing to serve my party and its members to the best of my ability.”

