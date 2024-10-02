Iran’s FM says military action against Israel concluded

TEHRAN, Oct. 2– Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said the country’s military action against Israel has concluded. He made the remarks in a post on social media platform X early Wednesday while elaborating on a missile attack by Iran Tuesday night against targets inside Israel. Araghchi said Iran on Tuesday evening “exercised self-defense” under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, “targeting solely military and security sites in charge of genocide in Gaza and Lebanon.” He added Iran took the action after exercising “tremendous restraint for almost two months, to give space for a ceasefire in Gaza.” Iran’s action was concluded unless Israel would decide to “invite further retaliation,” a scenario in which Tehran’s response would be “stronger and more powerful,” he said. Araghchi said Israel‘s “enablers now have a heightened responsibility to rein in the warmongers in Tel Aviv instead of getting involved in their folly.” Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said in statements on Tuesday that it launched dozens of ballistic missiles on strategic centers in Israel in retaliation for Israel‘s assassinations of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan, as well as its intensification of “malicious acts” with the U.S. support in its offensives against Lebanese and Palestinian peoples. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 335