UN chief urges developed nations to deliver commitments on climate financing

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 14 — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said developed nations must deliver on their commitments and finance developing countries with 1.3 trillion U.S. dollars a year by 2035 to deal with climate adaptation.

The UN chief made the call at the opening session of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), which opened Saturday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

“Adaptation must be a priority. This requires developed countries to triple adaptation finance, mobilizing 1.3 trillion U.S. dollars a year for developing countries by 2035,” Guterres said.

According to him, climate change continues to have devastating consequences on the planet and people’s livelihoods, with Africa facing faster-than-average warming after contributing almost nothing to the crisis.

He also noted that Africa can be a clean energy powerhouse of the world if the continent is able to exploit renewable resources, including its solar energy resource, which accounts for 60 percent of the world’s best solar potential.

However, Africa receives just two percent of global clean energy investment. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

