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Home InternationalAsia Afghan forces foil human trafficking attempt, rescue 89 in W. region
Afghan forces foil human trafficking attempt, rescue 89 in W. region
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Afghan forces foil human trafficking attempt, rescue 89 in W. region

October 25, 2026

KABUL, Oct. 25 — Afghan security forces thwarted an attempt to traffic 89 people and arrested three suspected human traffickers in the western province of Nimroz on Saturday, provincial police spokesman Mawlawi Gul Mohammad Qudrat said Sunday.

The suspects were attempting to smuggle the 89 people out of the country illegally through Nimroz province. Security forces discovered the traffickers’ hideouts outside the provincial capital, Zaranj, and rescued the victims, Qudrat said.

Security forces also seized four vehicles from the hideouts, he added. Many Afghans attempt to leave their war-torn country via dangerous routes in search of jobs, seeking to escape poverty and unemployment at home. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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