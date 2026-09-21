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Home International 2 injured as tanker hit by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO
2 injured as tanker hit by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO
International

2 injured as tanker hit by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO

September 21, 2026

LONDON, Sept. 21 — Two crew members sustained minor injuries after a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unknown projectile, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday.

Military authorities informed the UKMTO that the tanker was conducting an inbound transit when it was hit. The vessel was continuing to its next port of call under its own power, with no environmental impact reported at present.

Authorities are investigating the incident, the UKMTO said, advising vessels in the area to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

The incident came three days after the UKMTO reported that another tanker had been hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire onboard. All crew in that incident were reported safe. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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