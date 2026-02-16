Trending Now
Hungary, U.S. sign nuclear cooperation agreement
Hungary, U.S. sign nuclear cooperation agreement

February 16, 2026

BUDAPEST, Feb. 16 — Hungary and the United States signed a civil nuclear energy cooperation agreement on Monday during a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Budapest.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the agreement, together with a sanctions-related exemption granted by the U.S. administration, would strengthen Hungary’s energy security and support its ability to provide competitively priced energy for households and industry.

He said Hungary maintains an open and transparent approach with its partners, including the United States, and that any concerns can be addressed through direct dialogue.

Rubio said the nuclear agreement followed discussions held during a November meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Orban at the White House.

He also confirmed that Washington had suspended certain sanctions measures affecting Hungary, allowing further progress in bilateral energy cooperation. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

