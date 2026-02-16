Trending Now
Home International Iranian FM, IAEA chief meet in Geneva for technical discussions ahead of U.S. talks
Iranian FM, IAEA chief meet in Geneva for technical discussions ahead of U.S. talks
InternationalMiddle EastPOLITICS

Iranian FM, IAEA chief meet in Geneva for technical discussions ahead of U.S. talks

February 16, 2026

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 — Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday met Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), for technical discussions on Tehran’s nuclear issue.

The meeting was held at Araghchi’s place of stay in Geneva, Switzerland, ahead of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States that are scheduled for Tuesday in the Swiss city, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on certain technical issues pertaining to cooperation between Iran and the IAEA within the framework of Tehran’s safeguards obligations and in view of a law passed by the Iranian parliament in June last year to suspend bilateral collaborations, the statement said, adding that the Iranian side presented its technical viewpoints in relation to the indirect nuclear talks with the United States.

Following the meeting, Grossi said in a post on social media platform X that the two sides held “in-depth technical discussions” in preparation for Tuesday’s “important” negotiations.

Earlier in the day, Araghchi wrote on X that during his visit to Geneva, he is accompanied by Iranian nuclear experts, along with whom he would meet Grossi for “deep technical discussion.”

He added that he will also meet Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi ahead of Tuesday’s indirect talks. “I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal.

What is not on the table: submission before threats,” said Araghchi. Iranian and U.S. delegations, led by Araghchi and U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff separately, held a first round of talks in Oman’s Muscat on Feb. 6. Witkoff will again lead the U.S. delegation in Geneva, according to U.S. media reports. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 12
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Policeman killed, another wounded in clash with gunmen...

October 27, 2025

Over 20 dead in DR Congo boat accident

November 28, 2025

Verdict on Jimmy Lai’s case shows HK’s commitment...

December 22, 2025

UN General Assembly elects 14 members to Human...

October 15, 2025

Use of force against Iran only leads to...

February 10, 2026

Pentagon says Central Command “still assessing” deadly drone...

September 14, 2021

Beijing Daxing airport projects over 1.3 million passenger...

September 30, 2025

Romanian police launch guide on AI, online manipulation

December 30, 2025

Road crashes cost South Africa 11.5 bln USD...

August 21, 2025

African delegation visits Russia to promote peace between...

June 19, 2023
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.