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UN humanitarian chief warns of Yemen worsening hunger amid funding shortages
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UN humanitarian chief warns of Yemen worsening hunger amid funding shortages

June 17, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, June 16– The hunger crisis in Yemen is worsening sharply, with the share of people unable to meet basic food needs rising from about half to nearly 60 percent within a month, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher warned on Tuesday, calling for urgent funding to prevent further deterioration.

The number of Yemenis facing the most severe levels of deprivation has increased from one in four to nearly one in three. More than 18 million people — over half of the country’s population — are now experiencing acute hunger, Fletcher told the UN Security Council during a briefing.

In government-controlled areas, around 5 million people face severe hunger, while more than a quarter are experiencing emergency levels of food insecurity. Although no updated data is available for Houthi-controlled areas, Fletcher said this should not be interpreted as an absence of humanitarian needs.

He called for increased international funding, noting that the humanitarian appeal for Yemen has received less than 15 percent of the required financing.

The under-secretary-general also urged support for ongoing peace efforts and called for the release of detained UN and other personnel. According to Fletcher, 73 UN staff members and many others remain arbitrarily detained by the Houthi de facto authorities.

Yemen’s humanitarian crisis has been driven largely by years of conflict that began in 2014 and escalated into a broader civil war in 2015. The fighting has disrupted food imports, damaged infrastructure, weakened public services and contributed to economic collapse in a country that relies heavily on imported food, leaving millions dependent on humanitarian assistance. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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