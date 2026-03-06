Trending Now
Trump says he must be involved in selecting Iran’s next leader
International

Trump says he must be involved in selecting Iran’s next leader

March 6, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 5 — U.S. President Donald Trump said he must be personally involved in selecting Iran’s next leader, the U.S. news website Axios reported Thursday.

In a telephone interview with Axios, Trump said it is “unacceptable” for Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, to become Iran’s new leader.

“I have to be involved in the appointment,” he said. “Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me.” Trump also warned that if Iran selects a new leader who “continues Khamenei’s policies,” the United States will be forced to return to war “within five years.”

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi told media earlier that following Khamenei’s death in recent U.S.-Israeli strikes, Iran has established a three-member interim leadership council to handle national affairs until a new supreme leader is chosen.

Iran’s state-run IRIB TV reported Wednesday that several candidates for the position of supreme leader have been identified, with a selection expected soon. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

