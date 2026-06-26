Russia extends sulfur export ban to bolster fertilizer production

MOSCOW, June 26 — Russia has extended a temporary ban on exports of certain types of sulfur until the end of 2026 in a bid to maintain fertilizer production and safeguard the country’s food security, the Russian government said Friday.

The restriction applies to liquid, granulated and lump sulfur, a critical raw material used in the mineral fertilizer industry.

In a statement published on its official website, the Russian government said that the measure is intended to preserve current fertilizer output levels and ensure stable supplies for the domestic market.

The ban will not apply to exports to member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as the Georgian breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, allowing shipments to those destinations to continue without restrictions.

Exports are permitted for humanitarian aid, international transit shipments, and Svalbard in Norway.

Russia first introduced restrictions on sulfur exports in November 2025 to stabilize supplies of the raw material in the domestic market.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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