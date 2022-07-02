Google’s submarine cable lands in Namibia

WINDHOEK, July 2 — Namibia’s national telecommunications service provider, Telecom Namibia co-landed the Equiano (Google) submarine cable in the coastal town of Swakopmund on Friday, according to a statement from the telco company.

Google’s new submarine cable system will provide communications diversity due to its increased capacity, and this will have a direct impact on connectivity with faster internet speeds, more flexibility in the market, and an improved user experience.

At the landing ceremony on Friday, Telecom Namibia CEO, Stanley Shanapinda said the Google Equiano Cable shore landing is a major step in the development of the national telecommunications infrastructure in preparation for the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR).

“The cable will become a critical element in meeting Namibia’s current and future international connectivity demands, as the cable incorporates new technology that enables approximately 20 times more network capacity than the current West Africa Cable System (WACS) cable,” he said.

The cable will also connect Africa and Europe, enabling faster internet speeds and lower connectivity costs for both businesses and consumers across the region. (Xinhua)