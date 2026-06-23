Oman, Iran stress de-escalation, maritime security amid ongoing diplomatic efforts

MUSCAT, June 23– Oman and Iran underscored on Monday the importance of seizing the current diplomatic momentum to advance peace efforts during a visit by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to Muscat, the Oman News Agency reported.

During a meeting between Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and Ghalibaf, the two sides stressed the need to uphold international law and the principles of good-neighborly relations to safeguard regional security and ensure the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and international shipping lanes, the report said.

The meeting came as diplomatic efforts continued following the first session of U.S.-Iran talks held in Switzerland under the facilitation of Pakistan and Qatar, after the signing of the Iran-U.S. peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) last week.

Mediators announced on Monday encouraging outcomes following the talks, including a 60-day roadmap toward a final deal, and mechanisms to ensure the security of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and to end the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

Also on Monday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that its Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani reaffirmed support for the MoU and the negotiation process in a phone call.

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