Namibia reports over 260,000 cyber incidents in Q1 2025

WINDHOEK, July 5– Namibia recorded more than 260,000 cyber incidents between January and March 2025, marking a 314 percent increase from the previous quarter, according to a report released on Friday.

Published in the first edition of the Cybersecurity Quarterly Newsletter by the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia, the report also noted 540,786 cyber vulnerabilities during the same period, representing a 15.6 percent decrease compared to the previous quarter.

The report documented several case studies, including the use of a deepfake video, falsely attributed to the Bank of Namibia, to promote a fraudulent investment scheme.

In another incident, a Namibian woman lost over 800,000 Namibian dollars (about 45,499 U.S. dollars) after unknowingly allowing a scammer remote access to her device using legitimate software.

According to the report, artificial intelligence (AI) is playing an increasing role in cyberattacks, with AI-generated phishing emails and adaptive ransomware identified as key emerging threats.

These technologies have made attacks more sophisticated and harder to detect, posing growing challenges for conventional cybersecurity measures, the report said.

Institutions were urged to strengthen cyber hygiene, restrict public exposure to outdated services, and improve third-party risk management, while industries were encouraged to establish sector-specific incident response teams. (Xinhua)

