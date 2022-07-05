Trending Now
MTC SIM card registration starts
Technology

MTC SIM card registration starts

July 5, 2022

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, 05 July 2022 – MTC, has announced that its voluntary sim-card registration campaign is open and will run until 01 January 2023.

The company’s Chief Human Capital, Corporate and Marketing Officer, Tim Ekandjo said: “A registered card comes with security benefits – it helps prevent identity theft; forms the basis for systems that combat phone-based fraud, and it aids in combating cybercrime.

“Moreover, this is particularly essential given the high rate of this form of crime. It also generally comes with convenience value of accessing electronic services, especially now that more companies are upgrading their service offerings to digital platforms,” Ekandjo said.

According to Ekandjo, the launch of the national SIM card registration awareness by the regulator Communication Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) on June 6, 2022, resulted in MTC taking a proactive voluntary SIM registration campaign for its over 2 million customers as supplementary to the regulator’s efforts.

“At this stage, it’s a pro-active exercise we initiated to offer sufficient time and convenience for our subscribers to register early before the mandatory registration kicks off in January 2023 as envisioned by the regulator CRAN,” he said.

Ekandjo said customers can register at any MTC Mobile Home outlet countrywide.

 

“Additionally, we are or will be having points of registration in all 14 regions, so that we offer our customers enough time to register way before it is legally enforced.”

Registration will also take place at the various shows, where MTC team will be present.

 

Registration is free and done in contact/person – meaning that a person must be present at a registration point and must bring along identity documents i.e. ID card/passport/new driver’s license/valid voter’s card.

“They must also bring a police declaration that you are the rightful owners of the number that you are registering in your name,” said Ekandjo.

They must also bring proof of residence which can be a municipal statement or a letter from your nearest church, school, constituency councillor or police declaration of where you reside.

“Lastly also bring along your device,” Ekandjo said.

 

