Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Tanzania passes 24.9-bln-USD budget for 2026/2027 fiscal year
Tanzania passes 24.9-bln-USD budget for 2026/2027 fiscal year
Africa

Tanzania passes 24.9-bln-USD budget for 2026/2027 fiscal year

June 23, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, June 23 — Tanzania’s parliament on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved the government’s 2026/2027 fiscal year budget, endorsing a spending plan of 62.33 trillion Tanzanian shillings (about 24.9 billion U.S. dollars).

Parliament Speaker Mussa Zungu announced that 385 lawmakers voted in favor of the budget, representing 97.66 percent of the votes cast, while eight voted against and another eight were absent during the session in the capital, Dodoma.

The approved budget marks a 10.3 percent increase from the previous fiscal year. Presenting the budget proposal earlier this month, Finance Minister Khamis Omar said the government expects to raise 46.79 trillion shillings in revenue.

Omar noted that 74.2 percent of the budget will be financed through domestic revenue, underscoring the government’s commitment to fiscal self-reliance.

The budget deficit is projected at 7.71 trillion shillings to be financed through domestic and external borrowing in line with the country’s medium-term debt strategy, Omar said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 30
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ethiopia records highest number of weekly COVID-19 cases...

March 29, 2021

Angola calls for more foreign investment in oil...

October 14, 2021

Three die in Zimbabwe post-election violence

August 1, 2018

Somali forces kill 5 al-Shabab militants as crackdown...

January 6, 2026

Kenyan president says 14 killed in hotel attack

January 16, 2019

KENYA-NAIROBI-DEFENCE FORCES-COVID-19 VACCINATION.

March 14, 2021

At least 40 killed by ADF rebels in...

April 2, 2026

Mauritian FM rejects report of U.S. intention to...

June 11, 2026

Mpox cases in Africa surpass 190,000, deaths near...

September 19, 2025

Ghana crowned African champions for the fourth time.

March 7, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.