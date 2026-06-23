Tanzania passes 24.9-bln-USD budget for 2026/2027 fiscal year

DAR ES SALAAM, June 23 — Tanzania’s parliament on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved the government’s 2026/2027 fiscal year budget, endorsing a spending plan of 62.33 trillion Tanzanian shillings (about 24.9 billion U.S. dollars).

Parliament Speaker Mussa Zungu announced that 385 lawmakers voted in favor of the budget, representing 97.66 percent of the votes cast, while eight voted against and another eight were absent during the session in the capital, Dodoma.

The approved budget marks a 10.3 percent increase from the previous fiscal year. Presenting the budget proposal earlier this month, Finance Minister Khamis Omar said the government expects to raise 46.79 trillion shillings in revenue.

Omar noted that 74.2 percent of the budget will be financed through domestic revenue, underscoring the government’s commitment to fiscal self-reliance.

The budget deficit is projected at 7.71 trillion shillings to be financed through domestic and external borrowing in line with the country’s medium-term debt strategy, Omar said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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