Mbappe leads France past Iraq in eventful World Cup fixture

PHILADELPHIA, United States, June 23– Kylian Mbappe marked his 100th appearance for France with two goals on Monday as his side beat Iraq 3-0 in a FIFA World Cup Group I match that was suspended for nearly two hours due to a severe thunderstorm.

Mbappe scored either side of halftime as his double moved him past Brazil’s Ronaldo on the all-time World Cup scoring list and level with Miroslav Klose on 16 goals, two behind new record-holder Lionel Messi.

The 2018 World Cup champion made an aggressive start on Monday and went ahead in the 14th minute when Mbappe collected the ball from Michael Olise outside the box and unleashed a powerful strike that bent Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil’s glove and went into the net.

Nine minutes after the restart, Iraq repeated a costly mistake it had made against Norway as a wayward goal kick went straight to Ousmane Dembele, who selflessly squared for Mbappe to score.

Mbappe (L) celebrates scoring with Dembele during the match. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Dembele also got on the scoresheet in the 66th minute when Iraq surrendered in possession in its own half. Olise’s through pass found Dembele, who drilled home his first World Cup goal.

Iraq had a chance in the 75th minute, but Ali Al Hamadi sent his effort inches wide of the post.

Mbappe had an opportunity to complete his hat-trick in the dying minutes, but he blasted over the bar.

The lengthy weather stoppage led to the cancellation of the hydration break in the second half.

France opened its World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Senegal, while Iraq lost 4-1 to Norway. With the win, Les Bleus became the fifth team to reach the next stage and will face Norway in a highly anticipated third-round match, while Iraq takes on Senegal. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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