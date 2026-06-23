Iranian envoy says Strait of Hormuz fully open without charges

GENEVA, June 23 — Ali Bahreini, Iranian ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Office at Geneva, announced on Tuesday that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open to commercial vessels without tolls.

Bahreini said that the situation will be reviewed after 60 days, depending on negotiations between Iran and the United States (U.S.).

Iranian and U.S. negotiators have concluded a first round of talks on implementing the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by the two sides in Switzerland last week.

Under the MoU, Iranian assets will be unfrozen by the U.S., said Bahreini.

“Iran is the only country who decides what to do with those assets, and there would be no role for any other country or entity to have a say on how those assets should be used by Iran,” he said.

Bahreini refuted the U.S. claim that Iran has agreed to invite inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) back into the country.

“No, there hasn’t been such a decision or even such a discussion,” said Bahreini, noting that discussions on Iranian nuclear activities are for the next stage.

“Therefore, any information provided by different sources about the possibility of allowing inspectors to come to Iran is incorrect,” said Bahreini. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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