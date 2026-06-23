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Over 100 Zambian citizens repatriated from South Africa amid anti-immigrant protests
Africa

Over 100 Zambian citizens repatriated from South Africa amid anti-immigrant protests

June 23, 2026

LUSAKA, June 23– More than 100 Zambians have been repatriated from South Africa amid growing concerns over anti-immigrant protests, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has said.

Etambuyu Anamela Gundersen, permanent secretary for international relations and cooperation at the ministry, said on Monday that the ministry, in collaboration with the Zambia High Commission in South Africa, has continued to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of Zambian nationals wishing to return home following anti-immigration protests reported in some parts of South Africa.

She said that following the repatriation of an initial group of 47 Zambians last month, more citizens have since returned under the ongoing program through cooperation among various government agencies.

“The exercise is intended to assist Zambians who have voluntarily expressed a desire to return to Zambia, while the mission continues to closely monitor developments in collaboration with the relevant South African authorities,” she said.

Gundersen added that the high commission is encouraging all Zambian nationals residing in South Africa to register through an online platform established to enable the mission to communicate more effectively with citizens and provide timely consular assistance when necessary.

South Africa has seen escalated anti-immigration protests in recent months, prompting some African countries to repatriate citizens to their homelands. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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