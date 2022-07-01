Welwitschia sets up new campus in Swakopmund

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, July 1 – The Welwitschia Health and Training Centre has responded to a call by the community to establish an institution of higher learning in the coastal part of Namibia and the town of Swakopmund will be getting a new learning facility.

Welwitschia Health and Training Centre in partnership with the Municipality of Swakopmund held a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Welwitschia School of Engineering, Logistics, Marine, and Health Sciences at Swakopmund on Friday morning.

Welwitschia opened its first campus in Namibia in September 2013, with the aim of improving the livelihood of Namibian Youth through providing appropriate education and training, and has now grown to eight campuses in the country.

The Swakopmund campus is expected to be completed in the year 2028 at an estimated cost of N$1.6 billion.

The Institution will offer Engineering, Logistics, Marine, and Health Science Courses. Will also offer Research Facility.

“I believe that this training center will not only increase the contribution to the education system but also contribute to the development of the town of Swakopmund, bringing us closer to our goal of becoming a smart city in Namibia,” said the mayor of Swakopmund, Louisa Kativa.

“I believe that this center will attract students from in and outside of Namibia and will make a positive impact on the town of Swakopmund,” she said.

Welwitschia founder, Professor Scholastika Iipinge, said that the institution will contribute strategically to the social-economic development of Namibia and the Erongo region in particular.

“Education is an important catalyst for social change and sustainable development, it’s a constitutional right for all Namibians to have access to education, whatever age they may be,” she said, adding that the campus will make it possible for coastal students to study in various disciplines … right at their own doorsteps.

“The viability of this campus is enforced by the creation of research faculties that will enable the growth of marine science and agricultural industry,” Iipinge added.

Welwitschia co-founder Monika Pendukeni emphasized that the Swakopmund campus will be environmentally friendly and fully utilize renewable energy.