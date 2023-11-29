Namibia’s Communications Authority Educates Public on the Safety of 5G

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 29 — The Chief Executive Officer of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia, Emilia Nghikembua, dismissed speculations about the harmful effects of 5G technology, including unfounded claims linking it to COVID-19. Nghikembua made this clarification during the launch of the 5G Consumer Awareness Campaign in Windhoek. The campaign aims to educate the public on 5G technology, highlight its potential opportunities, and dispel myths and misinformation surrounding the technology.

Namibia has proactively formulated a 5G Strategy following Cabinet approval. This strategy reflects the country’s commitment to driving technological progress and leveraging the latest innovations, such as 5G, for socioeconomic development.