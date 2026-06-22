Mozambique to expand 5G network to provincial capitals, SEZs by 2027

MAPUTO, June 22 — Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo said Monday that the country plans to connect all provincial capitals, special economic zones (SEZs) and densely populated areas to the 5G network by 2027.

The plan will be implemented through the allocation of radio spectrum, Chapo said at the opening of the fifth National Communications Conference in Maputo.

“By creating these conditions, we will attract new investment aimed at improving the country’s digital infrastructure. The launch of this spectrum is a strategic step toward modernizing communications in Mozambique,” he said.

Chapo said Mozambique views digital transformation not as an end in itself, but as an enabler for improving people’s lives, increasing institutional efficiency, creating opportunities for young people and strengthening the country’s economic and social indicators.

“With digital transformation, public administration will continue to become more accountable, support decision-making based on accurate data and improve operational efficiency,” he said.

The president also said digital transformation would help Mozambique reduce the impact of climate shocks, to which the country is frequently exposed. He said Mozambique should become more competitive and move beyond being merely a consumer of digital technologies.

The first day of the conference was also marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Mozambique and Angola for the installation of a submarine cable linking Nacala, in northern Mozambique, and Lobito, in Angola.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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