Namibia’s ruling party policy conference to focus on youth unemployment: president
July 2, 2022

WINDHOEK, July 2  — Namibia’s President Hage Geingob on Friday said the attainment of economic emancipation, which in turn will alleviate the burden of high youth unemployment, cannot be achieved through mere rhetoric, but only through meticulous planning, effective strategy, and constant hard work.
Speaking at the opening of the third SWAPO Party policy conference in Windhoek, Geingob said the conference would focus on youth empowerment and participation, as well as employment.
“We need to also inculcate in our young cadres a strong appetite and desire for hard work so that, indeed, high calibre young people will determine the future of this country. Fellow comrades, an important component of charting one’s path to success lies in the ability to regularly consult the map of your journey and ensure that you are still on the right track,” he said.
“Owed to our successful stewardship of Namibia since independence, the responsibilities and expectations placed on us become ever greater as the demands from our people grow, with the anticipation that it is only SWAPO, the Party with a track-record in Namibia’s political freedom and governance that will be able to deliver to them the promises of economic emancipation and shared prosperity,” he said.  (Xinhua)

