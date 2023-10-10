Namibia calls for vigilance in digital security at ICT summit

WINDHOEK, Oct. 10 — Namibia has called for a heightened focus on improving cybersecurity defence mechanisms, nurturing digital resilience, adhering to best practices for online safety, and fully embracing the transformative potential of digitalization.

Speaking at the opening of the 7th National Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Summit in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, on Monday, Minister of Information and Communication Technology Peya Mushelenga said there is a need to ensure protection for application security, network security, and data security, among others.

“Our ability to fully harness the benefits of the digital economy hinges on our capacity to protect it from potential cyber threats. Cyber-attacks have become common. Academic research reveals that cybercriminals grew brave, targeting banks and financial institutions and they negatively affect economic growth,” he said.

According to Mushelenga, the global landscape has undergone a significant paradigm shift, expedited by the COVID-19 pandemic, making ICTs and the digital realm indispensable in education, healthcare, commerce, and social interactions.

While these advances bring remarkable opportunities, they also pose serious security challenges, Mushelenga said,

Addressing the youth, the minister encouraged them to capitalize on the opportunities offered by the summit, empowering them to translate their innovative ideas into tangible interventions and products.

The three-day summit is running under the theme “Reconsidering cybersecurity investment to safeguard the digital economy and its opportunities.” (Xinhua)