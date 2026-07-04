Ghana falls quiet after exit from 2026 FIFA World Cup

ACCRA, July 4 — The streets of Ghana’s capital, Accra, and the surrounding areas fell quiet after the country’s men’s football team, the Black Stars, was eliminated from the World Cup in the early hours of Saturday.

The usual wild jubilations on the streets, in pubs, restaurants, and various homes that characterized matches were nonexistent at the end of Ghana’s round of 32 encounter with Colombia.

Football fans who had to stay awake to watch the Black Stars from 01:30 a.m. GMT left the streets and retreated to their beds after the defeat.

According to some fans, the win by the South Americans over the West Africans was a well-deserved one since the Colombians were better on the night.

Mustapha Iddrisu said: “I think Ghana didn’t do much to win the match, and that had it not been Lawrence Ati-Zigi, the situation could have been worse.”

Another fan, George Otabil, who was quite dejected, said: “Even though I am disappointed Ghana lost, I think the Colombians were better than us and deserve to progress to the next stage of the World Cup.”

Colombia edged Ghana 1-0 in the round of 32 at the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Kansas City Stadium in the United States early Saturday.

Ghana has so far made five appearances at the World Cup, with their best performance a quarterfinal feat in 2010 in South Africa. The four-time African champions have failed since 2010 to progress beyond the group stages. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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