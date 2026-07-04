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Namibia calls for preserving indigenous culture to strengthen tourism
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Namibia calls for preserving indigenous culture to strengthen tourism

July 4, 2026

WINDHOEK, July 4  — Namibian Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare has called for greater protection and promotion of the country’s indigenous cultures, saying they are central to building a sustainable, high-value tourism industry.

Speaking late Friday in the Oshikoto Region, Ngurare said indigenous communities, including the Hai//om San group, are an integral part of Namibia’s tourism identity and should be safeguarded for future generations.

Ngurare made the remarks after witnessing a traditional Hai//om fire-by-friction demonstration, describing the centuries-old practice as a powerful example of Namibia’s indigenous knowledge that should be preserved, celebrated and passed on.

The prime minister said Namibia should focus on premium tourism built around authentic experiences rather than mass-market travel, arguing that the country’s competitive advantage lies in its wildlife, conservation achievements, open landscapes and rich cultural diversity.

He said tourism contributes about 6.9 percent of Namibia’s gross domestic product, generating around 14.3 billion Namibian dollars (about 882 million U.S. dollars) annually and supporting more than 57,000 direct jobs.

In addition, Ngurare highlighted government initiatives to strengthen the sector, including expanded international air connectivity, increased tourism marketing and conservation programs that support communal conservancies and community-based tourism enterprises. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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