Algerian president appoints new gov’t

ALGIERS, Sept. 15 — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday appointed a new government led by Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb.

The new cabinet includes 34 ministers — 10 of them new, and three state secretaries. Ghrieb, the former industry minister, has been serving as acting prime minister since Tebboune ended Nadir Larbaoui’s tenure last month.

The energy portfolio was split into the Ministry of Energy and Renewable Energy, led by Mourad Adjal, and the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Mines, led by Mohamed Arkab.

Algeria, which supplies energy to several European countries, is working to diversify its economy.

Post Views: 24