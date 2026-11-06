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China passes law to prevent, punish cross-border corruption
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China passes law to prevent, punish cross-border corruption

November 6, 2026

BEIJING, Nov. 6 — China’s top legislature on Friday adopted a law to combat cross-border corruption, providing strong legal support for investigating cross-border corruption cases.

The law aims to prevent and punish cross-border corruption, deepen international anti-corruption cooperation, safeguard China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, and promote the building of a fair and equitable global anti-corruption governance system.

With 47 articles in six chapters, the law covers mechanisms and responsibilities, case handling and international cooperation, integrity and compliance, legal liability, among other areas.

Passed at a legislative session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the law takes effect upon promulgation.

The law states that efforts to combat cross-border corruption should leave no area beyond oversight, leave no ground uncovered and show zero tolerance for corruption.

The law also calls for addressing both the symptoms and root causes of corruption through a systematic approach, ensuring that officials dare not, are unable to and have no desire to be corrupt, and actively participating in global anti-corruption governance.

It also stipulates that such efforts must be conducted in strict accordance with the Constitution and laws, follow statutory procedures, and respect and protect human rights.

The law says efforts against cross-border corruption should provide equal protection for the legitimate rights and interests of all types of business entities, uphold order in cross-border business activities, and foster a world-class business environment aligned with market principles, the rule of law and international standards. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

 

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