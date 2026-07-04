Mali army says situation under control after attacks on several military positions

BAMAKO, July 4 — The Malian Armed Forces said Saturday that attacks against several military positions in the country earlier in the day were repelled and the situation was “fully under control.”

In a statement, the army said the attacked positions were located in Aguelhok, Anefis and Gao in northern Mali, Sevare in the country’s central region, as well as Kenioroba, south of the capital Bamako.

According to the statement, 20 terrorists riding motorcycles or traveling in armed vehicles were killed in the town of Sevare. In the city of Gao, one soldier was killed and four others were wounded, while six terrorists were killed and one vehicle was destroyed.

The army said aerial and ground clearing operations were still underway. Mali has faced a volatile security situation for years, with attacks by armed groups occurring frequently, particularly in the northern and central parts of the country.

In April, the country’s Defense Minister Sadio Camara was killed in an attack on his residence in the town of Kati, near Bamako, carried out by armed terrorist groups. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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