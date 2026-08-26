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2 killed, 37 arrested after riot in Uganda refugee settlement
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2 killed, 37 arrested after riot in Uganda refugee settlement

August 26, 2026

KAMPALA, Aug. 26 — Two South Sudanese refugees were killed and 37 other refugees arrested following a riot at Imvepi Refugee Settlement in northwestern Uganda’s Terego District, police said Wednesday.

The violence erupted Tuesday afternoon after a group of refugees supporting a candidate who had failed to secure nomination for the Refugee Welfare Council elections marched to Imvepi Police Station and attempted to seize guns from the station.

According to West Nile Regional Police spokesperson Josephine Angucia, the protesters carried placards calling for the cancellation of the elections if their preferred candidate was excluded from the ballot.

“Police officers talked to them and advised them to go to the open playground so that the authorities could address their concerns,” Angucia said in a statement.

However, the group allegedly turned violent, stoning police officers and setting fire to several facilities, including houses and vehicles, leaving two police officers injured.

Two male refugees were killed by stray bullets during the confrontation, police said, adding that the victims were among the refugees who attacked the police station. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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