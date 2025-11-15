G20 summit to proceed despite U.S. absence, says South African president

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 15 — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed that the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Meeting will proceed as planned despite the United States’ decision not to participate.

Speaking in Kliptown, Johannesburg, on Friday, Ramaphosa said South Africa is ready to welcome world leaders and deliver a successful meeting.

“The summit will go on. We are not going to stop because they are not here,” he said, adding that most G20 leaders have confirmed their attendance.

Ramaphosa noted that U.S. President Donald Trump had withdrawn all U.S. representatives, citing allegations of ill-treatment of Afrikaners and “genocide.”

Stressing “boycott politics never work,” he said, “If you boycott an event or a process, you lose because the show will go on.” The G20 Leaders’ Summit is scheduled for Nov. 22 and 23 in Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city and economic hub. (Xinhua)

