10 dead, 30 injured in bus-truck collision in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 15 — At least 10 people were killed and 30 others injured Saturday morning when a bus collided with a truck near Bloemfontein, South Africa’s judicial capital. According to the emergency services of the Free State, the accident occurred at around 6:35 a.m. local time in a farming area between Bloemfontein and Botshabelo.

Among the injured, five sustained moderate injuries, 19 suffered minor injuries, and six were critically hurt. All have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The cause of this deadly traffic accident remains unclear. Photos and videos from the scene show rainy conditions at the time of the accident.

The weather service has warned that the central and eastern parts of South Africa are expected to face widespread rainfall and severe thunderstorms throughout the weekend. (Xinhua)

