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China firmly opposes U.S. arms sales to China’s Taiwan region: spokesperson
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China firmly opposes U.S. arms sales to China’s Taiwan region: spokesperson

October 7, 2026

BEIJING, Oct. 7 — China remains firmly opposed to U.S. arms sales to China’s Taiwan region, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday, stressing that the country’s position is clear.

Guo made the remarks in response to media reports that Taiwan recently received two F-16V fighter jets purchased from the United States and plans to receive another 64 within the year.

Guo said the U.S. side needs to implement the important common understandings reached at the meeting between the two countries’ presidents, abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and act prudently on the Taiwan question.

“The Taiwan question is China’s internal affair, and resolving it is a matter for the Chinese ourselves that brooks no external interference,” he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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