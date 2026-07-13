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Zelensky proposes extending martial law, general mobilization
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Zelensky proposes extending martial law, general mobilization

July 13, 2026

KIEV/MOSCOW, July 13– Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday submitted bills to parliament proposing a 90-day extension of the country’s martial law and general mobilization amid the lasting conflict with Russia.

The two measures, due to expire on Aug. 2, would be extended for another 90 days if approved by parliament. Lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said the voting is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ukraine first imposed martial law and declared general mobilization in February 2022 and has since extended both measures repeatedly.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Ministry said its forces launched overnight strikes on Ukraine’s military-related infrastructure, fuel, energy and transport facilities, and intercepted 12 guided aerial bombs and 926 fixed-wing drones.

Russia’s Federal Security Service said it had thwarted a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack targeting military airfields, while Moscow authorities reported that air defense forces neutralized hundreds of Ukrainian drones approaching the capital.

Ukraine, for its part, said its drones hit more than 10 Russian military, logistics and energy targets in Crimea and nearby Russian territory overnight, including fuel storage facilities, radar stations and port infrastructure. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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