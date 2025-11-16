UN accuses Israeli forces of firing near peacekeepers in S. Lebanon

BEIRUT, Nov. 16 — The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Sunday that Israeli forces opened fire near its peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, calling the incident a “serious violation” of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

UNIFIL said Israeli troops fired from a Merkava tank positioned near an Israeli post inside Lebanese territory, with heavy machine gun rounds landing about five meters from peacekeepers on foot.

The peacekeepers took cover and immediately contacted the Israeli forces through UNIFIL liaison channels to halt the firing, the statement said.

They were able to withdraw safely about 30 minutes later after the tank retreated.

No injuries were reported. UNIFIL called on the Israel Defense Forces to “cease any aggressive behavior and attacks on or near peacekeepers,” emphasizing that UN personnel are working to help restore stability in the region.

There is no immediate response from the Israeli side. UNIFIL positions have been targeted several times since cross-border clashes erupted after the Gaza war began in October 2023.

Despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Israel has continued periodic strikes in Lebanon, citing Hezbollah threats, and has maintained border positions past a Feb. 18 withdrawal deadline. (Xinhua)

