Russia, Ukraine to exchange 500 prisoners over Thursday, Friday: Russian authorities

March 5, 2026

MOSCOW, March 5 — Russia and Ukraine will each release a total of 500 prisoners on Thursday and Friday, with the first 200 on each side already being swapped, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry said the returned Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving psychological and medical assistance.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry said a “300 for 300” exchange is scheduled for Friday.

Russia’s presidential aide, Vladimir Medinsky, said the prisoner swap on Thursday and Friday is being conducted as part of the agreements reached in Geneva, Switzerland.

The two-day negotiations, held in Geneva on Feb. 17-18, were the third round of trilateral talks this year among Russia, Ukraine, and the United States. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

