France records over 2,000 excess deaths in late-June heatwave

PARIS, July 3 — France recorded at least 2,025 excess deaths during the latest heatwave that swept across the country in late June, French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said on Friday.

Speaking on French television channel TF1, Rist said preliminary data showed that 2,025 more people died than would normally be expected during the week of June 22-28.

She also said deaths occurring at home rose 91 percent compared with the previous week, adding that a marked increase in excess deaths was observed among people aged over 45.

According to Rist, the estimate was based solely on electronic death certificates, which accounted for about 60 percent of all death certificates issued during the week of June 22-28. She said the figure would “certainly” be revised upward.

The late-June heatwave brought exceptionally high temperatures across much of France, prompting widespread heat alerts and raising concerns over the growing health risks associated with increasingly frequent extreme weather events. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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