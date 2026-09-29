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Zambia to purchase 2.7 mln tonnes of maize for strategic reserves
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Zambia to purchase 2.7 mln tonnes of maize for strategic reserves

September 29, 2026

LUSAKA, Sept. 29 — Zambia plans to purchase about 2.7 million tonnes of maize from farmers for strategic reserves during the 2026 crop marketing season, the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) said Tuesday. FRA Chairman Suresh Desai said the agency had purchased over 2.03 million tonnes of non-genetically modified (GMO) white maize since the season opened on July 29.

Speaking at a press briefing in the Zambian capital of Lusaka, Desai said about 400,000 tonnes had been deposited at various satellite depots, while farmers held an estimated 300,000 tonnes for delivery and sale to the agency.

Against this background, the agency is estimated to purchase a total of 2.7 million tonnes of non-GMO white maize by the close of the 2026 crop marketing season, Desai said, adding that the FRA remains committed to supporting farmers through efficient crop marketing arrangements and improved service delivery.

Zambia produced about 4.9 million tonnes of maize in the 2025/2026 crop season, up from 3.9 million tonnes in the previous season, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. The country requires about 3.2 million tonnes of maize annually for human and industrial consumption. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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