101 migrants rescued after boat fire in Gambia

BANJUL, Nov. 8 — A total of 101 migrants were rescued off Sika and Albreda in The Gambia on Saturday after their boat caught fire, the Gambia Immigration Department (GID) said in a statement.

The rescue operation involved GID’s migration management and border patrol units in Barra, the Gambia Red Cross Society, the Gambia Fire and Rescue Services, and the Gambia Navy.

The rescued migrants comprised 72 Senegalese, 27 Gambians and two Guineans. All were male, including five minors, according to the statement.

Fourteen of those rescued were receiving treatment at Essau Health Center at the time of the statement, while two others had been treated and discharged from Albreda Health Center and were assisting investigators, GID said.

The statement did not specify the cause of the fire. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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