Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica 101 migrants rescued after boat fire in Gambia
101 migrants rescued after boat fire in Gambia
AfricaCommunityCurrent AffairsInternationaltragedyUncategorized

101 migrants rescued after boat fire in Gambia

November 8, 2026

BANJUL, Nov. 8  — A total of 101 migrants were rescued off Sika and Albreda in The Gambia on Saturday after their boat caught fire, the Gambia Immigration Department (GID) said in a statement.

The rescue operation involved GID’s migration management and border patrol units in Barra, the Gambia Red Cross Society, the Gambia Fire and Rescue Services, and the Gambia Navy.

The rescued migrants comprised 72 Senegalese, 27 Gambians and two Guineans. All were male, including five minors, according to the statement.

Fourteen of those rescued were receiving treatment at Essau Health Center at the time of the statement, while two others had been treated and discharged from Albreda Health Center and were assisting investigators, GID said.

The statement did not specify the cause of the fire. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 4
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Derbi Barceloni key in La Liga Round 29

March 27, 2019

Vintage bomb found at campus in Philippine capital

February 3, 2026

Cambodia to amend laws to prosecute anyone who...

February 2, 2018

U.S., Iran clash again while U.S. says no...

May 8, 2026

Mozambique exports electricity to Botswana

May 29, 2019

UAE says halts trade with Iran after detecting...

August 19, 2026

Cambodia reports 2nd human case of bird flu...

March 15, 2026

2nd LD Writethru: U.S. political activist Charlie Kirk...

September 11, 2025

DR Congo sees early signs of Ebola stabilization

July 23, 2026

11 killed, 8 injured in minibus-truck collision in...

September 27, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.