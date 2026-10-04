Japan protests to U.S. over Marine’s alleged robbery-murder in Okinawa

TOKYO, Oct. 4 — A 20-year-old U.S. Marine stationed in Japan’s southernmost prefecture of Okinawa was arrested by local police on Sunday on suspicion of robbing and murdering a woman, local media reported.

The suspect, named Davin Ballard, is stationed at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa. He is suspected of killing a 39-year-old local woman and taking her wallet and backpack in the early hours of Saturday at a hotel in Naha, Kyodo News reported, citing Okinawa prefectural police.

The suspect was seen entering the hotel with the woman, who was found dead on Saturday morning. He was spotted, questioned, and detained by a police officer on a street in Naha’s entertainment district late Saturday, the report said.

Ballard has denied the allegations, according to the report. Police are investigating the details of the case. Japan’s Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Takehiro Funakoshi lodged a protest on Sunday with U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass over the case, the Foreign Ministry said.

Crimes committed by U.S. military personnel stationed in Okinawa, including grave offenses such as murder, rape, and robbery, have long been a serious and persistent issue.

Official statistics show that in 2025 alone, local police handled more than 100 criminal cases involving U.S. service members and related personnel. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 66