Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica Japan protests to U.S. over Marine’s alleged robbery-murder in Okinawa
Japan protests to U.S. over Marine’s alleged robbery-murder in Okinawa
AmericaAsiaInternational

Japan protests to U.S. over Marine’s alleged robbery-murder in Okinawa

October 4, 2026

TOKYO, Oct. 4  — A 20-year-old U.S. Marine stationed in Japan’s southernmost prefecture of Okinawa was arrested by local police on Sunday on suspicion of robbing and murdering a woman, local media reported.

The suspect, named Davin Ballard, is stationed at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa. He is suspected of killing a 39-year-old local woman and taking her wallet and backpack in the early hours of Saturday at a hotel in Naha, Kyodo News reported, citing Okinawa prefectural police.

The suspect was seen entering the hotel with the woman, who was found dead on Saturday morning. He was spotted, questioned, and detained by a police officer on a street in Naha’s entertainment district late Saturday, the report said.

Ballard has denied the allegations, according to the report. Police are investigating the details of the case. Japan’s Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Takehiro Funakoshi lodged a protest on Sunday with U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass over the case, the Foreign Ministry said.

Crimes committed by U.S. military personnel stationed in Okinawa, including grave offenses such as murder, rape, and robbery, have long been a serious and persistent issue.

Official statistics show that in 2025 alone, local police handled more than 100 criminal cases involving U.S. service members and related personnel. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 66
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Burkina Faso imposes reciprocal visa ban on U.S....

December 31, 2025

3 missing after landslide in central Vietnam

November 14, 2025

U.S. removes reciprocal tariffs on some agri-products

November 15, 2025

Top political advisor calls for peaceful development of...

June 13, 2026

Brazil-U.S. ties see feeble thaw despite Lula’s upbeat...

September 25, 2025

Xi urges BRICS to stand on right side...

September 12, 2026

Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire with Ukraine

April 9, 2026

Starmer voices support for Burnham to win by-election:...

June 17, 2026

Cameroon vows to eradicate child abuse amid uproar...

September 4, 2025

BRICS promotes “fair, balanced” global cooperation: Iranian president

December 14, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.