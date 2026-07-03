Trending Now
Home International Interpol issues red notice for ukrainian woman suspected in Monaco blast
Interpol issues red notice for ukrainian woman suspected in Monaco blast
International

Interpol issues red notice for ukrainian woman suspected in Monaco blast

July 3, 2026

PARIS, July 3 — Interpol is searching for a Ukrainian woman suspected of carrying out an explosion in Monaco earlier this week, French media reported on Friday.

Interpol issued a Red Notice on Friday for the 39-year-old suspect at the request of Monaco. She is wanted on charges including attempted murder and the deliberate placement of an explosive device in a public place with criminal intent.

According to the French newspaper Le Figaro, the woman is the prime suspect in the explosion.

The explosion in Monaco on Monday injured three people, two of them seriously. The Monaco Prosecutor General’s Office has ruled out terrorism as a motive and opened an investigation into attempted murder.

The incident occurred at around 9:00 p.m. local time on Monday, when an individual allegedly left a suspicious package in the lobby of a residential building before fleeing the scene. The package exploded shortly afterward as the three victims arrived.

Post Views: 103
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

US under pressure over Afghan evacuation

August 24, 2021

China’s zero-tariff policy seen boosting China-South Africa agricultural...

March 12, 2026

Türkiye seizes over 1.6 tons of narcotics, detains...

December 12, 2025

China’s police chief meets guests from Laos, Nicaragua,...

September 14, 2025

Malaysia to display artwork related to 1MDB

December 24, 2025

Thailand secures safe Hormuz Strait passage for vessels

March 28, 2026

Brazil to walk away if further delays hit...

December 18, 2025

China’s C919, C909 aircraft feature at 2026 Singapore...

February 3, 2026

Australia’s world-first social media ban for under-16s comes...

December 9, 2025

At least 4 dead as tornado rips through...

March 7, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.