Interpol issues red notice for ukrainian woman suspected in Monaco blast

PARIS, July 3 — Interpol is searching for a Ukrainian woman suspected of carrying out an explosion in Monaco earlier this week, French media reported on Friday.

Interpol issued a Red Notice on Friday for the 39-year-old suspect at the request of Monaco. She is wanted on charges including attempted murder and the deliberate placement of an explosive device in a public place with criminal intent.

According to the French newspaper Le Figaro, the woman is the prime suspect in the explosion.

The explosion in Monaco on Monday injured three people, two of them seriously. The Monaco Prosecutor General’s Office has ruled out terrorism as a motive and opened an investigation into attempted murder.

The incident occurred at around 9:00 p.m. local time on Monday, when an individual allegedly left a suspicious package in the lobby of a residential building before fleeing the scene. The package exploded shortly afterward as the three victims arrived.

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