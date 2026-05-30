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German airport resumes operations after temporary closure over drone sighting
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German airport resumes operations after temporary closure over drone sighting

May 30, 2026

BERLIN, May 30  — Munich Airport in southern Germany has resumed operations on Saturday after being temporarily closed due to a reported drone sighting, local media reported.

Flight operations had earlier been suspended following what a pilot described as suspicious observations, FOCUS Online reported, citing a spokesperson for the German Federal Police.

Helicopters were deployed to search for the suspected drone, while the situation was initially described as unclear. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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