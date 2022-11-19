Family loses 20 goats to a lightning bolt

Trending Now
November 19, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Nov.  19 – A family at Okapya village near Ondangwa is facing both financial and emotional loss after 20 of their goats were struck and killed by lightning.

The goats, which belong to 32-year-old Kornelius Tobias, were killed while sheltering under a tree during a thunderstorm.

Tobias said this is probably the worst thing they could have experienced as a family, seriously impacting their livelihood.

“We depend on the sale of goats but now our flock has been wiped out,” he said.

Tobias said the family does not know what to do with the carcasses.

There is a widespread, but unsubstantiated, belief among the superstitious villagers that people who consume the meat of an animal that was struck by lightning eventually become victims of lightning themselves.

