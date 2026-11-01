Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in U.S. “as long as he wants”
Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in U.S. “as long as he wants”
AmericaInternational

Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in U.S. “as long as he wants”

November 1, 2026

WASHINGTON, 01 Nov  — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he had no plans to meet defeated Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, but that he could stay in the United States “as long as he wants.”

“No plans to meet, but I think he got treated very shabbily. He can stay here as long as he wants … The election was a disgrace,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Bolsonaro, the Liberal Party candidate who lost the runoff on Oct. 25, arrived in the United States with his family on Wednesday aboard a private plane that departed from Argentina and made a stopover in Ecuador. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 74
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

2026 Global South Modernization Forum calls for effective...

October 1, 2026

10 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s...

April 27, 2026

Libyan rival factions sign agreement on reshaping election...

August 30, 2026

Chinese researchers develop advanced air quality model for...

December 23, 2025

Ukrainian drone attack causes fire at Russia’s oil...

March 14, 2025

Iraq’s Kurdistan region denies sending armed groups into...

March 5, 2026

UN Security Council reform should address over-representation of...

October 23, 2026

World Bank calls for efforts to improve teaching...

November 25, 2025

626 dead, 2,426 missing in Nepal mudslide —...

August 29, 2026

Russia is taking measures to protect Arctic interests:...

February 4, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.