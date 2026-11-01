Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in U.S. “as long as he wants”

WASHINGTON, 01 Nov — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he had no plans to meet defeated Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, but that he could stay in the United States “as long as he wants.”

“No plans to meet, but I think he got treated very shabbily. He can stay here as long as he wants … The election was a disgrace,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Bolsonaro, the Liberal Party candidate who lost the runoff on Oct. 25, arrived in the United States with his family on Wednesday aboard a private plane that departed from Argentina and made a stopover in Ecuador. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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