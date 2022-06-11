Income generating projects in seven //Kharas constituencies get a helping hand

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, 10 June 2022 – Beneficiaries all from seven //Kharas constituencies received equipment and materials totalling N$74 000 to support their income-generating activities on Friday.

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare’s Income-generating Activities (IGAs) Support Programme facilitates community socio-economic empowerment with materials and equipment to enhance and promote economic opportunities for men and women. At the same time, the programme mobilises communities towards self-reliance and contributes to wider community upliftment.

The IGA programme falls under Community Projects and was founded and established in 2001 to improve the quality of life of Namibians through funding community projects and strengthening the earning capacity of people from poverty-stricken backgrounds.

The project benefits one person or group per constituency per year so that no constituency in the region is left out of the initiative. Sponsorship is for individuals as well as groups. Applications for sponsorships are invited from April until September each year.

Due to economies of the world collapsing and businesses either scaling down or closing down, holistic and continuous government intervention and support are needed to mitigate the impact of these phenomena, according to the ministry.

“Please work hard with the necessary passion and determination to make your business ventures as successful and sustainable as possible. I convey best wishes to all beneficiaries, and I wish you success with your ventures,” said //Kharas governor, Aletha Frederick, at the handover ceremony at the Keetmanshoop library. This year’s beneficiaries are Keetmanshoop Rural- Felicity Jossob; Oranjemund – Brenda Apollus; !Nami#Nus – Josefina Niinkoti; Karasburg East – Maria Rooi; Karasburg West – Nilorence Josea; Keetmanshoop Urban – TB Golley and Gisella Claasen; Berseba – Aron Ludwig Apollus and Melitha B Hengari. – Namibia Daily News