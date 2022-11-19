Demola Global and Namibia University of Science and Technology establish Demola Hub in Namibia

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Nov. 19 — The Namibian University of Science and Technology (NUST) and the Finnish Demola Global are creating an innovation hub to link Namibian university students and startup businesses to international innovation initiatives.

Demola and NUST hope to improve industry-academia cooperation and global connectivity in Namibia’s innovation ecosystem through engagement. The centre will link local businesses and students to international innovation initiatives so they can contribute to and draw upon the global knowledge base of future-focused insights. The health of Namibia’s innovation ecosystem will be significantly impacted.

The aim of Demola Global and the High-Tech Transfer Plaza Select (HTTPS) building at NUST are perfectly in line. A technologically inspired ecology centred on the university’s expertise and creativity is offered via HTTPS. This would make it possible for future inventions to be commercialized by the industry and benefit society, said Dr. Erold Naomab, vice chancellor of NUST, at a meeting in Windhoek.

Dr. Naomab added that the alliance with Demola Global will make NUST a doorway to the world, allowing for the operationalization of the value chain for research and innovation and generating enormous benefits for both staff and students.

“The historical and cordial ties between Finland and Namibia offer a firm foundation for collaboration. The universities in Finland and Namibia have a successful history of cooperation, and Finnish innovative know-how is regarded as being at the top level internationally. This context establishes a strong foundation for a novel innovation relationship, as is the case right now with Demola and NUST. This is a very welcome effort that will provide chances and benefits, not only to Namibian entrepreneurs and startups but also to the international community, according to Ville Skinnari, Finland’s Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade.

The Demola Namibia Hub’s innovation-related activities will get underway right away. Students will contribute to future work in the first phase by joining international innovation teams. NUST and Demola Global will launch services in 2023 to make a global knowledge base accessible to Namibian startups and established businesses to hasten the creation of cutting-edge, future-proof strategies.

“Our goal is to build a network of ongoing innovations and future projects that will serve as the foundation for global innovation capital. All parties utilize and share this knowledge base on a worldwide scale. We cordially welcome NUST to the Demola coalition as a close ally and active participant in current and upcoming advancements. Ville Kairamo, CEO of Demola Global, asserts that Namibian students have limitless prospects in the sphere of global innovation and a chance to stand out.

About Demola:

Demola Global is a Finland-headquartered company with award-winning co-creation and innovation services. Demola facilitates future-oriented innovation projects with international and interdisciplinary teams on a global scale. Since 2011, Demola has facilitated over 5,000 global teams from 1,200 universities around the world. National and regional programmes and hubs are established in cooperation with local universities and innovation institutions.

About NUST:

NUST is a leading state-owned science, technology and innovation-focused university that is based in Windhoek, Namibia. It boasts a wide range of disciplines and a rich history of imparting technical skills to its students.