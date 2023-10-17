City of Windhoek Brings Electricity to Informal Settlements

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, Oct. 17 — On October 17, 2023, the City of Windhoek celebrated a significant milestone by switching on electricity to 105 houses in Havana extensions 6 and 7. This accomplishment is part of the City’s ongoing informal settlements electrification project, a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of life for residents. Moreover, an additional 57 houses are anticipated to be connected to the electricity grid by the end of this month.

Funding for this pivotal project, amounting to 4.2 million dollars, was generously provided by the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development. This substantial investment underscores the government’s commitment to improving living conditions and access to essential services for residents of informal settlements.

The electrification project not only benefits Havana but extends to several other areas within the City of Windhoek. During the 2022/2023 Financial Year, the City electrified various regions, including:

1. Babylon: Block Erf 3216 in Okuryangava, where 31 households were connected to the grid.

2. Otjomuise Extension 6 and 7 Phase II, specifically Lushoto Street, with 20 households connected.

3. Babylon: Block Erven 3192 and 3193 in Okuryangava, where a total of 76 households gained access to electricity.

4. Furthermore, 45 stalls at Herero Mall were electrified, marking a significant improvement in the accessibility of essential services.

In line with its commitment to progress, construction is already underway to electrify additional areas, including:

1. Havana Ext. 1: Block 411-413, 301-319 & 321, connecting a total of 228 households.

2. Havana Ext. 1: Block 322-326 and Block 353-360, facilitating connections for 214 households.

3. Kilimanjaro: Block Erf 3315 in Okuryangava, contributing to the electrification of 153 households.

4. Okahandja Park B and C in Okuryangava, where 119 households are on the path to electricity access.

5. Finally, Havana Extension 1 – Block Erven 322, 358, and 359 is connecting 21 households.

Windhoek Mayor Joseph Uapingene expressed his satisfaction during the celebratory event in Havana and disclosed that the Windhoek Municipal Council had recently approved the revised 5-Year Electrification Plan. This plan will serve as a strategic blueprint for the implementation of electrification projects in informal settlements over the next five years (2023-2028). As per the Mayor’s announcement, the plan aims to electrify approximately four thousand households during this period.

Implementing such an ambitious plan will necessitate a substantial annual budget ranging between N$15 million and N$20 million. To secure this funding, the City of Windhoek is in discussions with various financial institutions. This commitment to electrification reflects the city’s dedication to delivering essential services to all of its residents, promoting better living conditions, and advancing overall development.

The electrification of informal settlements marks a positive and transformative development for Windhoek and its residents. It not only enhances the quality of life for thousands of people but also contributes to the city’s growth and prosperity. It underscores the City of Windhoek’s pledge to offer vital services to all its residents, fostering a brighter future for the entire community.