Community

Rehoboth Town Council Seeks Prime Minister’s Support for Block E Housing Scheme

August 23, 2023

By Charmaine Boois

Rehoboth, Aug. 23— A delegation from the Rehoboth Town Council, led by Governor Salomon April, embarked on a significant step by visiting the Right Honorable Prime Minister to address a longstanding issue. The purpose of the visit was to seek advice and assistance for the much-anticipated alienation project involving residences in Block E. This collaborative effort showcases the local government’s determination to resolve crucial community matters.

The Rehoboth Town Council delegation’s visit to the Prime Minister’s office underscores the dedication of the local administration to tackle housing-related challenges. Led by Governor Salomon April, the delegation presented the case for the pending alienation scheme for houses in Block E. This scheme holds the potential to address housing needs and provide residents with legitimate ownership of their homes. The objective of the visit was to secure support and guidance from the Prime Minister, demonstrating a united push to achieve tangible progress on this vital issue.

During the engagement with the Right Honorable Prime Minister, Governor Salomon April and his team expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s time and leadership. The Prime Minister’s willingness to listen, share insights, and offer guidance reaffirms the government’s commitment to collaborative problem-solving.- Namibia Daily News

