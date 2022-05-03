Three-year-old rescued from being swept into the sea near Platz am Meer Mall, Swakopmund

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 3 May 2022 – A three-year-old girl and her grandmother were swept into the sea after being knocked over by a strong wave on the beach near Platz am Meer Mall at Swakopmund, on Tuesday afternoon.

The child and her grandparents were enjoying a walk on the beach at the time.

Trying to save her grandchild by grabbing her arm, the wave pulled both grandmother and child into the water.

A woman present at the scene rushed into the ocean and rescued the elderly woman and the little girl.

A passerby ran to the little girl, and noticing her pulse was weak started to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her. A member of the Namibian Marshall Rangers (NMR), who was present at the mall during the incident, and had witnessed the entire scene contacted Sean Naude, head of the NMR.

The NMR medical team then arrived at the scene and took charge of CPR, successfully treating her to recovery.

The little girl and her grandmother were both rushed to the hospital together with the anonymous bystander who had pulled them from danger.

The girl is currently recovering at the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Swakopmund State Hospital where she is reportedly in a critical yet stable condition. – Namibia Daily News